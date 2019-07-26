Ridley was removed from Friday's practice due to a right hamstring injury, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.

The Bears' receiving corps has a defined top three and a gadget player in Cordarrelle Patterson, blocking Ridley's path to relevance as a rookie. A health concern won't help Ridley's cause, either, but he has plenty of time and opportunity to show the coaching staff what he may be able to contribute in 2019. A fourth-round selection, he profiles as a possession receiver whenever he can lock down a consistent role in the offense.

