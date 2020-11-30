site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Riley Ridley: Posts 16 yards in defeat
Ridley caught two passes for 16 yards in Chicago's 41-25 loss to the Packers on Sunday.
Ridley has now appeared in three straight games, but he's posted just four catches for 39 yards, and unless his role in the offense increases, he'll have minimal fantasy value.
