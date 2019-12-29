Ridley caught three passes for 54 yards in the Bears' 21-19 win over the Vikings in Week 17, and he ended the campaign with six receptions for 69 yards.

Ridley saw very little action in his rookie campaign before the season finale, and he'll enter the second of a five-year contract in 2020 looking to earn an increased role in the offense, but until that happens, his fantasy value will be mostly limited to dynasty leagues.