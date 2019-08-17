Ridley caught three of five targets for 19 yards during Friday's 32-13 preseason loss to the Giants.

Ridley averaged an underwhelming 6.3 yards per catch, but it was a positive development that he drew five targets after not seeing a single one in the preseason opener. The rookie isn't battling for playing time among an especially deep group of wideouts, so perhaps he can make a case for a role in the regular season with some more productive preseason outings. It should be noted that starter Mitch Trubisky wasn't involved in this one, so next Saturday's matchup with the Colts could be more telling regarding Ridley's status.