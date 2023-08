Burns may not be able to supplant Khari Blasingame for a spot on the active roster, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Burns, an undrafted free agent, is battling Blasingame, who is a four-year veteran and key part of the Bears' blocking scheme. With Blasingame having a combination of experience and a good training camp, the veteran seems to have a firm lead on the job. However, there is a good chance that Burns sticks with the team as a member of the practice squad.