Quinn notched a sack and one tackle in the Bears' 17-13 win over the Giants on Sunday.

After missing the season opener with an ankle injury, the team finally got Quinn on the field, and he didn't waste any time making an impact when he sacked Daniel Jones. He's coming off a season in which he posted 11.5 sacks while playing across from to DeMarcus Lawrence, and it's hopeful that he'll have a similar impact while playing across from Khalil Mack.