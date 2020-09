Quinn (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Quinn's injured ankle prevented him from playing in the Bears' season-opening win over the Lions, but the 30-year-old looks like he'll be ready to make his Chicago debut Week 2. After Quinn racked up 11.5 sacks with Dallas in 2019, the Bears are counting on him to spark their pass rush on the edge spot opposite Khalil Mack.