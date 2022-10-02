site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' Robert Quinn: Ready to go
Quinn (illness) will play Sunday against the Giants.
Quinn was a limited participant in practice Friday after he logged a DNP on Thursday. The veteran pass rusher's ability to suit up will be a boost to Bears' defense.
