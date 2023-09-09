Tonyan was added to the injury report with a back injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Packers.

The Bears elevated Stephen Carlson from the practice squad signaling something was amiss with the tight end personnel. Tonyan, an offseason addition for the Bears, was expected to be a key contributor alongside newly re-signed starter Cole Kmet, although the exact playing time split for the two tight ends wasn't clear. Expect Marcedes Lewis to come in as a blocking specialist in the event Tonyan is unable to play.