Tonyan is expected to see significant snaps in the regular season, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Although Cole Kmet is the Bears' primary tight end, the team expects to use two tight ends frequently. When the team is looking to attack through the air, Tonyan is likely to be on the field while seeing targets. When the team is focusing on the rushing attack, the second tight end could be Marcedes Lewis. Even though Tonyan is expected to be involved in the passing game, it seems likely that he'll be a secondary option behind Kmet.