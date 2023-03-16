Tonyan agreed Thursday with the Bears on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Tonyan, who logged a career-high 53 catches (on 67 targets) for 470 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games with the Packers last season, adds quality depth to a Chicago tight end corps that also includes returning starter Cole Kmet. The duo will provide QB Justin Fields with a pair of solid pass catchers at the position, but the prospect of a timeshare with Kmet caps Tonyan's fantasy upside ahead of the coming season.
More News
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Catches three passes in loss•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Breaks TD drought Sunday•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: One reception in third straight•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Finishes with just four yards•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Another quiet appearance•
-
Packers' Robert Tonyan: Tacks on three receptions•