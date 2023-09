Tonyan (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Tonyan avoided the Bears' Week 1 injury report until Saturday, when he was tacked on to it with a back issue and listed as questionable for Sunday. It won't stop him from suiting up for the season opener, but he may yield TE reps to Marcedes Lewis behind Cole Kmet, the Bears' top option at the position. No matter, Tonyan will be looking to make an impact versus his previous employer.