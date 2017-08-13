Play

Aguayo was claimed by the Bears, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

The Buccaneers placed Aguayo on waivers Saturday after the kicker botched a field goal and an extra-point attempt in the preseason opener, as team brass was evidently fed up with the 2016 second-rounder's continued struggles. Now in Chicago, Aguayo will square off with another former Tampa Bay leg in Connor Barth.

