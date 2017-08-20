Play

Aguayo converted his only extra point attempt while missing a field goal Saturday against the Cardinals.

Aguayo had an ugly miss, as the ball came off his foot like a baseball pitcher throwing a knuckleball, and the ball drifted wide to the right. With two weeks left to go in the preseason, it's difficult to imagine that he'll overtake Connor Barth to become the Bears starting kicker.

