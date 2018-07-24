Bears' Ro'Derrick Hoskins: Signs with Bears

Hoskins signed with the Bears on Monday, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun Times reports.

Hoskins participated in the Bears' rookie minicamp but failed to receive a contract offer at the end of the weekend. The undrafted rookie out of Florida State did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine due to a pinched nerve in his neck that troubled the linebacker his final two seasons of college. He finished his senior season at Florida State with 45 tackles and will now vie for a reserve spot on the Bears' 53-man roster.

