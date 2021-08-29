Adams caught three passes for 15 yards in the Bears' 27-24 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday.

With tight end Jesper Horsted being the only Chicago receiver with more than 19 yards, the 15 yards Adams posted was mostly due to Justin Fields throwing short passes during the first half. On his fourth target, Adams made a leaping catch, but replay overturned it. After showing solid chemistry with Fields in each preseason game, it would appear that Adams has a realistic chance of making the regular-season roster.