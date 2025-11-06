Odunze (ankle/heel) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

One of three Bears receivers on the Week 10 injury report, Odunze joined DJ Moore (hip/groin) in advancing from no activity Wednesday to limited participation Thursday, while Luther Burden (concussion) was a full participant on both days. Assuming Odunze is able to log another limited practice Friday or advance to full activity, he should be in good shape to play this Sunday against the Giants.