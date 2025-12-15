Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Monday that "all options are on the table" regarding the recovery of Odunze (foot), Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson indicated that Chicago could consider shutting Odunze down for the time being in order for him to rest up in time for the playoffs, saying it may be necessary "to protect him from himself a little bit so he can help us down the road." Odunze had appeared primed to retake the field Week 15 against Cleveland, but he was made a late scratch after aggravating the stress fracture in his foot during pregame warmups. With Luther Burden (ankle) now considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's divisional matchup against the Packers, it's possible Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay could be tasked with expanded roles in the receiving game behind DJ Moore and tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet.