Odunze (foot) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's estimated injury report.

Odunze last took part in practice Dec. 12 due to a stress fracture in his foot that has bothered him for a good portion of the season. Because the Bears didn't hold a session Thursday, he'll have only one more opportunity for on-field work this week before the team potentially makes a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's game at San Francisco. Fellow WR Luther Burden (ankle) was listed as limited for a second day in a row, so Chicago may be getting some reinforcements in the passing game if the rookie second-round pick is able to put an end to a one-game absence.