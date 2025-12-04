Odunze (foot) didn't take part in Thursday's practice.

Odunze now hasn't managed any on-field work at the midpoint of Week 14 prep, allowing him only one more opportunity to mix into drills before the Bears potentially make a ruling on his status for Sunday's game at Green Bay. If Odunze is inhibited or sidelined this weekend, DJ Moore, Luther Burden and Olamide Zaccheaus would be the main options to see work in three-wide formations.