Odunze (foot) is listed as active Sunday against the Browns.

Odunze didn't practice at all during Week 14 prep and was ruled out ahead of last Sunday's loss at Green Bay. Not long after that, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported that Odunze had been playing through a stress fracture in his foot and was considered week-to-week. After being listed as limited Wednesday through Friday and entering the weekend as questionable, Odunze's outlook brightened Saturday when a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com relayed that the Bears were optimistic of the second-year wide receiver's odds to return this weekend. Now that that has come to pass, Odunze will rejoin a Bears pass-catching group that includes WRs DJ Moore, Luther Burden and Olamide Zaccheaus, TEs Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet and even RBs D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, all of whom are healthy at the moment. In any case, since opening the season with a 20-296-5 line on 35 targets before Chicago's Week 5 bye, Odunze has managed just a 24-365-1 line on 55 targets over his last eight appearances, making him a hit-or-miss option for fantasy purposes.