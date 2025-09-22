Odunze recorded three receptions on seven targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-14 win over Dallas.

Odunze made an immediate impact, hauling in a 35-yard touchdown on Chicago's first offensive possession. He was relatively quiet thereafter, though he still managed a pair of additional receptions for 13 and 14 yards. Odunze has found the end zone in every game this season while surpassing 60 yards in each of his last two contests.