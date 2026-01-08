Odunze (foot) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's wild-card game against the Packers.

Odunze previously was deemed active for a Week 15 matchup with the Browns, but a late setback with his lingering foot injury spurred the Bears to rule him out not long before kickoff. To cap the regular season, he ended up missing five consecutive contests due to what has been termed a stress fracture in his foot. With a full practice under his belt Thursday, Odunze is in the clear to suit up Saturday, but how many snaps he'll be able to handle remains to be seen.