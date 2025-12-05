Odunze, who was ruled out for Sunday's game against Green Bay, has been playing with a stress fracture in his foot and is considered week-to-week, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The report suggests Odunze should return at some point in December, with the expectation being that rest will help (he didn't practice at all this week) .The stress fracture helps explain his drastic downturn in production after a fast start to the season, though other factors contributed there as well. In Odunze's absence, the Bears figure to deploy DJ Moore, Luther Burden and Olamide Zaccheaus as their top three WRs against the Packers.