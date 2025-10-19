Odunze brought in two of six targets for 31 yards in the Bears' 26-14 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Odunze's target tally led the Bears on the afternoon, and he also finished with the second-highest receiving yardage total on the team. The latter particularly speaks to what a quiet day it was for the passing attack overall, as Caleb Williams threw for only 172 yards. Odunze put together a productive three-game stretch between Weeks 2 and 4 where he posted 14 receptions for 259 yards and four touchdowns, but he's netted just a 4-63-0 line on 11 targets in the subsequent pair of contests. Odunze will next face an inconsistent Ravens defense on the road in a Week 8 matchup next Sunday afternoon.