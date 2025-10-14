Odunze finished with two receptions (on five targets) for 32 yards in Monday's 25-24 win over the Commanders.

Chicago's Week 5 bye didn't benefit Odunze, who saw the four-game scoring streak he started the season with end abruptly Monday. The 23-year-old finished fourth for the Bears in receiving as QB Caleb Williams spread the ball around evenly amongst his targets in the win. Odunze was providing WR1 production prior to Monday's dud, so managers should continue starting the wideout with confidence against the Saints on Sunday.