Odunze caught two passes for 25 yards on six targets in Thursday's 23-20 loss to the Lions.

Odunze has mostly been promising during his rookie season, but this game was one of his most forgettable. It's possible that most of Odunze's struggles Thursday were outside his control -- DJ Moore (16 targets) and Keenan Allen (eight targets) seemed to be earlier than Odunze in most read progressions, and with the Detroit pass rush in play it would have been difficult for Caleb Williams to regularly get to his third read. Odunze remains capable but probably less than reliable as a fantasy asset with a road game against the 49ers up next.