Odunze brought in two of six targets for eight yards during the Bears' 24-15 win over the Eagles on Friday.

Odunze tied Luther Burden and Colston Loveland for the most targets on the Bears on Friday, but Odunze was unable to do much with his limited touches on a day in which Caleb Williams completed just 17 of 36 passes (47.2 percent). Odunze has cooled off from his hot start to the regular season, when he logged a 20-296-5 line on 35 targets through the first four games. In the eight games since Chicago's Week 5 bye, the second-year wideout has caught just 24 passes (on 55 targets) for 365 yards and a score. Odunze will look to get on track Week 14 during the Bears' NFC North clash against the Packers on Sunday, Dec. 7.