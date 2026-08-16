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Bears' Rome Odunze: Doesn't play vs. Cleveland

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Odunze did not participate in Saturday's 30-14 preseason win over the Browns.

Odunze was joined by fellow wideouts Luther Burden (groin), Kalif Raymond and rookie third-rounder Zavion Thomas (knee) on the sidelines, along with tight ends Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland. Odunze saw his production dip from his rookie season to his sophomore campaign, though that was partly due to him missing the final five games of the 2025 regular season due to a heel injury. This year, Odunze has the opportunity to live up to his potential as a former top-10 pick, given that DJ Moore is now in Buffalo.

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