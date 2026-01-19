Odunze (foot) had two receptions on six targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime playoff loss to the Rams.

Odunze interestingly managed to duplicate his receiving line from last week's wild-card round win over the Packers (2-44-0 on six targets). Unlike last week, the Bears were unable to clutch out a victory against the Rams, bringing the team's 2025 campaign to a close. The 2024 first-round pick wound up missing the final five games of the regular season due to a foot injury, finishing his sophomore campaign with a 44-661-6 receiving line across 12 starts. Odunze was likely playing through that same injury in his two postseason appearances, so fantasy managers shouldn't scrutinize those performances when evaluating the talent for the 2026 season.