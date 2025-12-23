Coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday that Odunze (foot) is "right on track" in his recovery and is fully expected to play again this season, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

"He's right on track. He's in a good spot," Johnson said of Odunze. "He's going to be able to help us this year." Odunze hasn't played since Week 13 due to a stress fracture in his foot and appeared to suffer a setback ahead of the Bears' Week 15 win over the Browns when he was announced as active but ruled out minutes before kickoff. The 11-4 Bears have already clinched a playoff spot but still have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. It's unclear if Chicago will push Odunze over the final two weeks of the regular season or let him rest his foot until the postseason.