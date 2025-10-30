Odunze (heel) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

A spectator for the Bears' first practice of the week Wednesday, Odunze's ability to increase his activity a day later is an encouraging sign as Sunday's game against the Bengals approaches. The Bears will wait until after Friday's practice before deciding whether Odunze carries a designation into the weekend, but the second-year receiver told Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times after Thursday's session that he expects to be good to go for Sunday's contest.