Odunze caught all four of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Saints.

The four grabs led the Bears on the afternoon, as the offense looked a little sluggish coming out of its bye. Odunze's longest gain went for just 19 yards, and rookie Zavion Thomas wound up leading the team in receiving yards thanks to a 40-yard connection with Caleb Williams in the third quarter. Odunze has caught exactly four passes in four straight games, a stretch in which he's produced a 16-261-1 line on 22 targets. The third-year wideout will try to get more involved in a potential Week 12 barn burner against the Lions.