Odunze made a strong impression Thursday, hauling in a 14-yard gain over the middle to start the end-of-half drill. He also adjusted to a pass behind him, ripping it away from a defender to move the chains, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Odunze is trying to build on a 2024 rookie season where he posted 734 receiving yards, showing the contested catch skills that helped him stand out at times last year. His growing chemistry with Caleb Williams suggests a path to steady production, particularly with his ability to win tough catches in traffic. That skill set makes him a viable mid-round fantasy target with upside if the Bears' passing game progresses.