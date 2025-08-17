Odunze is expected to play along with the rest of Chicago's starters during Sunday's preseason game against the Bills, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears did not play their first-team offense or defense during last Sunday's 24-24 tie versus Miami, so Odunze has yet to suit up this preseason. The second-year wideout collected 54 of 101 targets for 734 yards and three touchdowns over 17 games as a rookie, and he's stood out while catching passes from quarterback Caleb Williams during training camp practices. Odunze should be in line for a productive season as Chicago's No. 2 WR behind DJ Moore and ahead of second-round rookie Luther Burden and veteran Olamide Zaccheaus.