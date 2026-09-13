Odunze (calf) is expected to play in Sunday's game at Carolina, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Odunze made an early exit from practice on Sept. 3 due to a right leg injury that was confirmed as a calf issue upon the Bears posting their first Week 1 practice report Wednesday. He proceeded to log three consecutive limited sessions, and Rapoport's report implies Odunze won't be among the team's inactives for the regular-season opener. Chicago will post such a list approximately 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and if he's active, Odunze will join Luther Burden as the top wide receivers available to QB Caleb Williams.