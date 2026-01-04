Odunze (foot) is inactive for Sunday's Week 18 game against the Lions.

Odunze will thus close out the regular season with five consecutive absences due to his lingering foot injury. The second-year wideout was able to return to practice -- albeit on a limited basis -- Friday, but the Bears will continue to err on the side of caution in the hopes of having Odunze as healthy as possible for the postseason. Odunze will turn his attention toward upping his activity level in practice during the coming week ahead of the start of the playoffs next weekend, while DJ Moore and Luther Burden should serve as Caleb Williams' top two wide receivers versus Detroit.