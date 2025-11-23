Odunze brought in three of nine targets for 53 yards in the Bears' 31-28 win over the Steelers on Sunday.

Odunze was second in receiving yards for the Bears on the afternoon, but his day could have been appreciably bigger with an uptick in efficiency. Nevertheless, the second-year wideout eclipsed 50 receiving yards for the third time in five games, all contests in which he's drawn at least nine targets. Odunze should be busy again in a Week 13 road matchup against the Eagles on Black Friday.