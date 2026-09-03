Coach Ben Johnson said Tuesday that Odunze has had no issues this summer with the foot injury that plagued him last season, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Odunze was able to play through listed ankle and heel injuries through Week 13 last season, but a stress fracture in his foot sidelined him Weeks 14-18 before he returned for Chicago's two postseason contests. In 14 appearances including playoffs, he posted a 48-749-6 line on 102 targets, recording 13 receptions of 20-plus yards along the way. As the ninth overall pick in the 2024 Draft, Odunze has a 51.3 percent catch rate (98 for 191) in his two-year career, but he's made up for it with 14.2 YPC. If the aforementioned foot injury is a thing of the past, Odunze will remain a key target for QB Caleb Williams along with TE Colston Loveland and WR Luther Burden (groin) in 2026.