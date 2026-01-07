Bears' Rome Odunze: Limited again Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Odunze (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday.
Odunze now has been limited on three consecutive injury reports going back to last week, meaning he now has only more chance to practice in full ahead of Saturday's wild-card game against the Packers. He's seeking his first game action since Week 13 and appears destined to enter the weekend with a designation if he isn't able to practice without restrictions Thursday.