Odunze (foot) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Odunze missed the final five games of the regular season due to a stress fracture in his foot, an injury he first suffered in Week 13 and then aggravated while warming up in Week 15. The second-year wideout took a step forward by practicing in a limited fashion last Friday, and he continued to maintain that level of activity while the Bears kicked off prep this week in advance of Saturday's wild-card game versus the Packers. Odunze may need to upgrade to full participation by Thursday's practice to avoid taking an injury designation into the weekend, but quarterback Caleb Williams suggested to Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times earlier Tuesday that he's counting on the young receiver to suit up Saturday.