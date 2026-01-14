Odunze (foot) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough.

In his return from a five-game absence in this past Saturday's wild-card win against the Packers, Odunze started and played the second-most offensive snaps (54 of 78) among Bears wide receivers behind DJ Moore (knee), but the former managed just two catches (on six targets) for 44 yards. Both wide receivers were estimated as limited to begin preparation for Sunday's divisional-round game versus the Rams, with Odunze himself dealing with his lingering foot injury and Moore his nagging knee issue, so their statuses bear watching as the weekend approaches.