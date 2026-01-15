Odunze (foot) was limited at practice Thursday.

Both Odunze and DJ Moore (knee) have logged back-to-back limited practice listings, which gives the WR duo one more opportunity to upgrade to full participation before the Bears assign injury designations ahead of Sunday's divisional-round game against the Rams. Odunze returned from a five-game absence in this past Saturday's wild-card win over the Packers, en route to recording a 69 percent snap share, and with no reported setbacks, it's plausible that his listed limitations are maintenance-related.