Odunze (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday.

Odunze appears to be following a similar practice pattern to the one he's acted out since late October, which would have him participate in full Friday and ultimately avoid an injury designation for Sunday's road matchup against the Vikings. Even if Odunze is limited again Friday, he appears to have a solid shot at being available Week 11. Fellow starting wideout DJ Moore (shoulder) also upgraded to a limited practice Thursday after having been a non-participant Wednesday.