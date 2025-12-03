Odunze was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report due to a foot injury.

Odunze has operated with practice restrictions or sat out drills entirely this season due to ankle and heel injuries, so this appears to be a new health concern for the second-year wide receiver. His status will be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability, or lack thereof, as the Bears prepare for Sunday's visit to Green Bay. DJ Moore, Luther Burden, Olamide Zaccheaus, Devin Duvernay and Jahdae Walker are the healthy options at the position on the active roster.