Odunze (foot) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Sean Hammond of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After missing all three Week 14 practices and being ruled out for this past Sunday's game at Green Bay, Odunze was revealed to be dealing with a stress fracture in his foot that left him week-to-week, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Such a prognosis, even from an NFL insider, typically results in a multi-game absence, but Odunze's listing to start Week 15 prep indicates he has a chance to return Sunday against the Browns. How he fares in practice Thursday and Friday likely will be key in that regard.