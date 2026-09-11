Odunze (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Carolina.

Odunze suffered a right leg injury in practice last Thursday, Sept. 3, but after logging three straight limited sessions this week, he has a chance to suit up Week 1. His status for Sunday will be clarified about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, and assuming he's able to suit up, as he relayed to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic on Friday, Odunze and Luther Burden will be the top wide receivers available to QB Caleb Williams.