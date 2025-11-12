Odunze (ankle) did not practice Wednesday.

Odunze has regularly had his reps managed by Chicago to begin practice weeks, so as long as he's able to resume handling at least limited activity during Thursday's session, it will bode well for his odds of gaining clearance for Sunday's road matchup against the Vikings. The second-year pro bounced back with six grabs for 86 yards and a touchdown (10 targets) during the Bears' win over the Giants in Week 10, proving that he retains a valuable fantasy ceiling despite the unpredictable nature of Chicago's passing attack. He had previously been held without a catch Week 9.