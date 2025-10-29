Odunze (heel) did not practice Wednesday.

Odunze and fellow top wideout DJ Moore (hip/groin) were both held out of practice Wednesday, as were rookie Luther Burden (concussion) and veteran slot option Olamide Zaccheaus (knee). Given the plethora of injuries facing Chicago's wide receiver corps, it's possible the team is simply taking a cautious approach to the beginning of Week 9 prep. Odunze will have two more chances to get back on the practice field before receiving a tentative game-day injury designation ahead of Sunday's road contest against the Bengals. He brought in seven of 10 targets for 114 yards during the team's Week 8 loss to Baltimore, Odunze's second 100-yard game of the season.