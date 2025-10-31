Odunze (heel) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The same goes for WR DJ Moore (hip/groin) WR Olamide Zaccheaus (knee) and TE Cole Kmet (back), while No. 4 receiver Luther Burden (concussion) and starting running back D'Andre Swift (groin) have been ruled out. Odunze doesn't really have room for growth in terms of snap/route shares, but he could be even more of a priority than usual in terms of targets/touches with Swift and Burden out of action.